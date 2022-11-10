Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

