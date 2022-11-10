Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.01. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

