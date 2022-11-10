SushiSwap Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $158.01 million and $195.05 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00007095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00583079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.07 or 0.30350386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.