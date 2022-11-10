SushiSwap Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00006940 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $156.94 million and $168.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.