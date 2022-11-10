Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.95 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
