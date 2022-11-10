Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $7.95 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

