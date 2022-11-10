Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 6.4 %

LITE stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Lumentum by 180.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.