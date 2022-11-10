Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
Shares of TMO stock opened at $511.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
