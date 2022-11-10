SVB Leerink Boosts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $20.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of -0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

