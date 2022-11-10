SVB Leerink Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $55.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

