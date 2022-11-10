Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 5.6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 22,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 367,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.