Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.88

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $25.74. Symrise shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 96,594 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($119.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.