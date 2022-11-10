Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Sypris Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 199.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

