Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.
Taboola.com Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
