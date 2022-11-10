Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

