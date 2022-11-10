Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3392 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

