Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 766,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,175,174. The company has a market capitalization of $363.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

