Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TSM opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

