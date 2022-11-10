Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -855.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

