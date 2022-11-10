Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.57. 150,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,000. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

