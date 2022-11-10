Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $1.57 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00008495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $51.14 million and $18.49 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.57134101 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

