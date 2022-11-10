Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 229,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.96. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,312,900.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.