Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 229,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.96. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,312,900.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.