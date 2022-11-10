Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 93.8% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 15th total of 97,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Stock Up 6.2 %

Tantech Company Profile

TANH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $376.78.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.