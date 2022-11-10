Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 67,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 104,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

