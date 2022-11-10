Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.