Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.32) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.53) to GBX 122 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.38 ($1.94).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97.98 ($1.13). 15,073,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 612.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

