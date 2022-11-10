TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
TC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE TRP opened at C$61.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$62.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. TC Energy has a one year low of C$54.60 and a one year high of C$74.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.58.
Insider Activity at TC Energy
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
