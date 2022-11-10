TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 549,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,370. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

