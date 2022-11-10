TCM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 59.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 133,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,977. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

