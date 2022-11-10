TCM Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 1.7% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.88. 12,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,049. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.