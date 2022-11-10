TCM Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

TLT traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,707,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

