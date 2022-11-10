TCM Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Walmart stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.86. 185,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

