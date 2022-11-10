TCM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $15.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 132,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $218.68.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

