TCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 74,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

