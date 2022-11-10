TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 76,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 933,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 585,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 74,525 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 412,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

