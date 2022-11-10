TD Securities Lowers iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

