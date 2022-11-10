TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.78. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

