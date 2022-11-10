TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 346.6% in October

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 346.6% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 33,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,051. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

