TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 346.6% in October

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 346.6% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TechnoPro Stock Up 6.4 %
OTCMKTS TCCPY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 33,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,051. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.
About TechnoPro
