TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 1.2 %

TechTarget Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.