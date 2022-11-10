TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
TechTarget Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
