Telcoin Trading Up 30.1% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $111.83 million and $4.85 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00583947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.30 or 0.30416832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.