Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.86% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. Telesis Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Telesis Bio Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ DNAY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,693. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Telesis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Telesis Bio Company Profile
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.
