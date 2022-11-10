Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the October 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSNY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

