Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.31. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Telos by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

