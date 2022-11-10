Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

Telstra Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

