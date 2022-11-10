Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,494 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 3,516,620 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

