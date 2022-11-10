Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,109. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

