Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,720 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of TGT traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.23. 129,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,557. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

