Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $5,663,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $263.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.