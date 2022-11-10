Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 404,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,204. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

