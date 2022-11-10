Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,023,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 408,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000.

JAAA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,131. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

