Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,733 Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter valued at $616,000.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

HFXI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $25.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.